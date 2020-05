Governor DeSantis: Elective surgeries to resume

GOVERNOR HELD A NEWSCONFERENCE IN DAYTONA BEACHTHIS AFTERNOON& WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S LINNIE SUPALLJOINS US LIVE FROM JETTY PARKIN FORT PIERCE AS THE TREASURECOAST PREPARES TO REOPEN&LINNIE.GOOD EVENING& A NEW DAY AHEADFOR THE TREASURE COAST&AS THISAREA GETS READY FOR THEGRADUAL SHIFT TO MORE RELAXEDRULES AND REGULATIONS&BUT KEEPING IN MIND& THERE ARESTILL GUIDELINES IN PLACE&WITH LIMITATIONS ON CAPACITYFOR BUSINESSES& THIS PHASEDAPPROACH TO RETURN TO WORK&COMES WITH THE GOAL OF GETTINGFLORIDA ECONOMY BACK TOCORONAVIRUS LEVELS& ASUNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS CONTINUETO SOAR& FLORIDA IS CONSIDEREDONE OF THE HARDEST HIT STATES.TODAY GOVERNOR RON DESANTISMET WITH DOCTORS IN DAYTONABEACH.

STARTING TOMORROWELECTIVE SURGERIES WILL BEPERMITTED AGAIN.“THEY WERE CONCERNED ABOUT ALACK OF PPE BUT AS WETHROUGH THIS& THERETO BRING THAT ONLINE, SOTHATTOMORROW” KEEP IN MIND PALMBEACH, BROWARD AND MIAMI-DADCOUNTIES HAVE BEEN EXCLUDEDFROM THE INTIAL PHASE OFFLORIDATO THE HIGHER NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASES REPORTED INTHOSE AREAS.TONIGHT AT 11 WEON HOW PEOPLE HERE IN THETREASURE COAST ADJUSTING& INFORT PIERCE LINNIE SUPALL WPTVNEWS- CHANNEL 5.THE GOVERNOR HELD A ROUNDTABLEDISCUSSION AT A HAIR SALON INORLANDO ON SATURDAY.