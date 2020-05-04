CHINA HID VIRUS' SEVERITY TO HOARD SUPPLIES

Now to china where this whole pandemic started.

As you heard earlier, a u.s. intelligence report says china hid the extent of the epidemic from the rest of the world -- while it stocked up on crucial medical supplies.

Rachel scott has a closer look.

This morning - us intelligence officials are accusing china of a coronavirus cover up.

A new report from the department of homeland security obtained by abc news claims - the chinese government "intentionally concealed the severity of covid-19" in early january..

During that time - officials say china was also building out its own stockpile of medical supplies and took steps to protect it.

On january 14th - the w-h-o shared this tweet - saying china saw no evidence of human to human transmission of the coronavirus.

But according to the report-- as the country cornered off supplies - there was a significant drop in exports?

Disrupting the global supply chain for nations that needed those essential items most.

Homeland security analysis shows china produces about 80 percent of the world's surgical face masks but 48 percent fewer were shipped out?

Gloves were down 48 percent..

And exported ventilators dropping 45 percent.

The rift between the u-s and china deepening..

The president who once praised china's handling of the outbreak - sot trump wash 8 president trump andrews departure underwing 13:53:42:14 "president xi loves the people of china, he loves his country, and he's doing a very good job with a very, very tough situation."

Is now stepping up his attacks..

Last week, placing the blame on china - sot trump "we are not happy with china.

We are not happy with that whole situation because we believe it could have been stopped at the source, it could have been stopped quickly, and it wouldn't have spread all over the world.