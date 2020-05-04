Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CHINA HID VIRUS' SEVERITY TO HOARD SUPPLIES

CHINA HID VIRUS' SEVERITY TO HOARD SUPPLIES

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
CHINA HID VIRUS' SEVERITY TO HOARD SUPPLIES
CHINA HID VIRUS' SEVERITY TO HOARD SUPPLIES
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CHINA HID VIRUS' SEVERITY TO HOARD SUPPLIES

Now to china where this whole pandemic started.

As you heard earlier, a u.s. intelligence report says china hid the extent of the epidemic from the rest of the world -- while it stocked up on crucial medical supplies.

Rachel scott has a closer look.

This morning - us intelligence officials are accusing china of a coronavirus cover up.

A new report from the department of homeland security obtained by abc news claims - the chinese government "intentionally concealed the severity of covid-19" in early january..

During that time - officials say china was also building out its own stockpile of medical supplies and took steps to protect it.

On january 14th - the w-h-o shared this tweet - saying china saw no evidence of human to human transmission of the coronavirus.

But according to the report-- as the country cornered off supplies - there was a significant drop in exports?

Disrupting the global supply chain for nations that needed those essential items most.

Homeland security analysis shows china produces about 80 percent of the world's surgical face masks but 48 percent fewer were shipped out?

Gloves were down 48 percent..

And exported ventilators dropping 45 percent.

The rift between the u-s and china deepening..

The president who once praised china's handling of the outbreak - sot trump wash 8 president trump andrews departure underwing 13:53:42:14 "president xi loves the people of china, he loves his country, and he's doing a very good job with a very, very tough situation."

Is now stepping up his attacks..

Last week, placing the blame on china - sot trump "we are not happy with china.

We are not happy with that whole situation because we believe it could have been stopped at the source, it could have been stopped quickly, and it wouldn't have spread all over the world.



Recent related news from verified sources

China hid virus' severity to hoard supplies: US

The US Department of Homeland Security intelligence report says China held off informing the WHO that...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduSeattle TimesJerusalem Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustASeeker1

Just A. Seeker Docs: China hid virus’ severity to hoard supplies https://t.co/15TbUvBuXO 16 seconds ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli DHS report: China hid virus' severity to hoard supplies https://t.co/VbVDR24C0A #SmartNews 1 minute ago

NnabudeJohn

John Nnabude RT @TimesofIsrael: US Homeland Security report: China hid virus’ severity to hoard medical supplies https://t.co/jPbX5etF6p 2 minutes ago

noscreamin

Margi Wilding RT @RojoRurba002: So WHAT ?! trump was briefed repeatedly!? And did nothing!! Don’t believe this bullshit 🦠😷🤬🤬DHS report: China hid virus’… 3 minutes ago

amvn90210

A.M.❌ RT @Megavolts001: #CoronaVirus DHS report: China hid virus severity to hoard supplies Officials believe China covered up the extent of the… 3 minutes ago

BigBallerBets13

Big Baller Bets RT @LilyNav25602479: Docs: China hid virus’ severity to hoard supplies https://t.co/Csr8zAcQ5i 3 minutes ago

anupamdas

Anupam RT @IndoPac_Info: Mike Pompeo: #China hid virus’ severity to hoard supplies #US officials believe China covered up the extent of the coron… 7 minutes ago

KTAR923

KTAR News 92.3 U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak — and how contagious the disease is… https://t.co/FAk5FP3wBZ 10 minutes ago