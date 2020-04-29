Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?

What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published
What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?

What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?

As the UK’s coronavirus cases begin to stabilise, calls for an end to the nation’s strict lockdown rules continue to grow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal a road map next Sunday, detailing exactly how restrictions will be eased in order for Britons to safely return to work.

But the Government has also stressed that the nation’s battle with coronavirus will continue after lockdown measures are eased.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Data and Network Traffic- How Well are We Supported with Working From Home

Read Article The lockdown scenarios have forced organisations to move out of their workplaces and...
CRN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmfmnews

kmfm News NEWS: Draft government guidelines on how to get the UK out of #lockdown reveal how offices could run when we go bac… https://t.co/OdOXI1pqKv 14 hours ago

NWPioneer

North Wales Pioneer LIVE: What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like? https://t.co/C2cNNFM3Sr 14 hours ago

LancsSocial

Lancashire Social What will Britain's post-lockdown workplaces look like? - Lancashire Telegraph https://t.co/tpKj2EFmho 16 hours ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like? https://t.co/No7IHozJg9 https://t.co/Pt0Qp9sjqc 17 hours ago

AdrianN62729285

((( AMN))) #Reform #Liberty RT @SalisburyReview: Far from suggesting Britain is on the verge of revolution, what has become apparent is that any threat to our beloved… 1 day ago

richardwilson68

Richard Wilson RT @jjsmith1245: UK: Muslim prominent in scheme to bring hardline Islamic practices into schools given top police force post What efforts h… 2 days ago

Nobby_greens

The Pork Chop Express. What efforts have authorities in shattered, staggering, dhimmi Britain made to ascertain whether or not Waheed Sale… https://t.co/TfwV2iG5J9 2 days ago

jjsmith1245

John Smith UK: Muslim prominent in scheme to bring hardline Islamic practices into schools given top police force post What ef… https://t.co/tdy7OpDiP8 2 days ago