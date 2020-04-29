What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published
What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?
As the UK’s coronavirus cases begin to stabilise, calls for an end to the nation’s strict lockdown rules continue to grow.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal a road map next Sunday, detailing exactly how restrictions will be eased in order for Britons to safely return to work.
But the Government has also stressed that the nation’s battle with coronavirus will continue after lockdown measures are eased.