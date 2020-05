Amber Heard 'devastated beyond belief' by mother's death Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published now Amber Heard 'devastated beyond belief' by mother's death Amber Heard has been left "devastated beyond belief" following the death of her mother Paige.

Recent related news from verified sources Amber Heard shares news of her mother’s death Amber Heard has said she is “heartbroken” following the death of her mother Paige, whom she...

