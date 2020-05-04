Skip Bayless: The fire has just been lit under Dak Prescott by Cowboys signing Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton has just signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Dallas Cowboys, and many have speculated that this is Jerry Jones' way of playing hard ball with QB Dak Prescott who has yet to sign a contract.
Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Dak just lost his leverage of signing the largest NFL contract.