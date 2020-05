Bakersfield's Dillon James advances to Top 10 of 'American Idol' Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:54s - Published 40 minutes ago Bakersfield's Dillon James advances to Top 10 of 'American Idol' Bakersfield's Dillon James continues his magical run on "American Idol" as he has entered elite company. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bakersfield's Dillon James advances to Top 10 of 'American Idol' BECOMING THE NEXT AMERICAN IDOL.CHECK THIS OUT...NATS OF DILLON JAMES SINGING.APPROX. 20 SECONDSTHAT'S RIGHT -- THAT'SBAKERSFIELD'S OWN DILLONJAMES.LAST NIGHT HE ADVANCED TO THETOP 10 ON AMERICAN IDOL.THE CONTESTANTS WENT FROM 20DOWN TO 10 -- AND OF COURSEDILLON ADVANCED.NOW DILLON IS LOOKING TO ADVANCETO THE TOP 7.VOTING JUST CLOSED MOMENTS AGOAT 6 -- BUT YOU CAN FIND OUTIF DILLON ADVANCES ON AMERICANIDOL THIS SUNDAY AT 8RIGHT HERE ON 23ABC.





