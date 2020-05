Nursing home worker dies of coronavirus -- TRUE ABOUT CATHERINE DROUIN,WHO WAS TRULY SELFLESSCOMMITTING TO HELP OTHERS WHILEGIVING HER OWN LIFE IN THEPROCESPALM CENTER, A NURSING HOME INCHELMSFORD, LIKE SO MANY PLACESWHERE THE ELDERLY AND MOSTVULNERABLE LIVE, HAS SEEN ITSUNFAIR SHARE OF TRAGEDY THESEPAST COUPLE OF MONTHS.WE WERE THERE WHEN THE NATIONALGUARD CAME IN TO CONDUCT TESTINGSEVERAL WEEKS AGO.53 RESIDENTS HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS AND AMONGTHEM ARE 29 DEATHS.BUT THERE ARE ALSO 46 POSITIVECASES AMONG STAFF MEMBERS ANDONE LONGTIME SOCIAL WORKER WHOHAS NOW LAST HER BATTLE.THE GLOBE QUOTES DENNIS DROUIN, WHO SAID THIS ABOUT HIS WIFECATHERINE, SHE WAS ALWAYS ABOVEAND BEYOND IN HER JOB.SHE WAS NEVER SELFISH.SHE WAS ALWAYS SO CARING, SHENEVER STOPPED, EVEN WHEN SHE GOTSICK.HE SAYS CATHERINE VOLUNTEERED TOWORK FOR 10 STRAIGHT DAYS, WASTHEN VERY SICK AND LIKE SO MANY,COULD NOT BE WITH HER FAMILY ASHER TIME RAN OUTHE ADDED, IT WAS THE HARDESTTHING TO NOT BE THERE TO HOLDHER HAND.I TOLD HER MY LITTLE GRANDSONLOVED HER, AND I TOLD HER