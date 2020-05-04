Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19 | Delhi being 'reopened'; CRPF HQ sealed; new lockdown rules: Updates

Covid-19 | Delhi being 'reopened'; CRPF HQ sealed; new lockdown rules: Updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:19s - Published
Covid-19 | Delhi being 'reopened'; CRPF HQ sealed; new lockdown rules: Updates

Covid-19 | Delhi being 'reopened'; CRPF HQ sealed; new lockdown rules: Updates

From the beginning of the third phase of nationwide lockdown, to the sealing of the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force in Delhi - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'reopening' of the national capital, stating that all relaxations allowed by the Union government will be implemented, despite all Delhi districts being in the 'red zone'.

Also, the West Bengal government announced an insurance of Rs 10 lakh for all Covid-warriors, or those providing essential services.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lockdown 3.0: Delhi Secretariat partially opens, CM Kejriwal arrives for cabinet meeting [Video]

Lockdown 3.0: Delhi Secretariat partially opens, CM Kejriwal arrives for cabinet meeting

As coronavirus lockdown begins from May 04, Delhi Secretariat partially opened. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers reached Delhi Secretariat for a cabinet meeting. Requisite..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram provides shelter to thousands of stranded people [Video]

Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram provides shelter to thousands of stranded people

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram facility in Saharnpur city of Uttar Pradesh has become a shelter house for hundreds of stranded migrant workers, who left for their homes during nationwide lockdown..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:22Published