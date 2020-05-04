Covid-19 | Delhi being 'reopened'; CRPF HQ sealed; new lockdown rules: Updates

From the beginning of the third phase of nationwide lockdown, to the sealing of the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force in Delhi - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'reopening' of the national capital, stating that all relaxations allowed by the Union government will be implemented, despite all Delhi districts being in the 'red zone'.

Also, the West Bengal government announced an insurance of Rs 10 lakh for all Covid-warriors, or those providing essential services.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.