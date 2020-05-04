'Delhi should have minimum relaxations': Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that Delhi is among the worst affected Covid-19 areas and added he feels that minimum relaxations should be allowed in the capital.

This comes a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he would urge the Centre to declare only containment areas as red zones.

Kejriwal had also said that Delhi is ready to re-open and said that the lockdown cannot be sustained for long due to the economic crisis.

