Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Delhi should have minimum relaxations': Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

'Delhi should have minimum relaxations': Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:20s - Published
'Delhi should have minimum relaxations': Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

'Delhi should have minimum relaxations': Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that Delhi is among the worst affected Covid-19 areas and added he feels that minimum relaxations should be allowed in the capital.

This comes a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he would urge the Centre to declare only containment areas as red zones.

Kejriwal had also said that Delhi is ready to re-open and said that the lockdown cannot be sustained for long due to the economic crisis.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 | Delhi being 'reopened'; CRPF HQ sealed; new lockdown rules: Updates [Video]

Covid-19 | Delhi being 'reopened'; CRPF HQ sealed; new lockdown rules: Updates

From the beginning of the third phase of nationwide lockdown, to the sealing of the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force in Delhi - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:19Published
Liquor outlets draw hoards of customers as some states ease restrictions | Oneindia News [Video]

Liquor outlets draw hoards of customers as some states ease restrictions | Oneindia News

Delhi sees more than usual traffic, prompts Union health minister to advise caution over relaxations; Liquor shops see stream of customers across India, some outlets closed as social distancing not..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:36Published