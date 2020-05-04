Coronavirus numbers by county: May 4, 2020

Numbers are so dramatically high.

Green empire farms greenhouse in oneida, which is madison county, hires seasonal employees through a company in indiana.

Last week...madison county, announced that there were several cases at the greenhouse...so they set up specific testing for that facility...today it was released 122 people tested positive that work there... of those 122 positive cases...52 of those seasonal workers live in oneida county... oneida county is currently in the process of tracing and notifying the contacts of the infected individuals.

According to the county....none are hospitalized and there is no community spread...and the county does not believe there is any major chance of spread...but they are monitoring the situation..as is the madison county health department and the state health department.

So that increases our total number of cases since march 17th to 530 positive cases.

<change > 22 people are hospitalized, that number is consistent with what we have been seeing.

196 people have recovered... the county executive did say, this county on the right track right now.

The infection rate continues to be low, in terms of the number of people but the lower number of positives, thats the better indication of how reopening can take place, that goes back to the number of hospitalized, and our numbers e low...so we can keepthose loa long, the risk is low to the public... on april 29th, between 10-1015am at the fastrac on north genesee street..monitor until may 13.

On may 1, between 4-415 at bj's in utica, monitor until may 15th.

And between april 27th and may 3rd, between 6am and 2pm, an employee at the walmart in utica, monitor until may 11th to may 17th.

In herkimer county, just two new cases, for a total of 86 <change > no one is hospitalized and 63 have recovered... all good numbers, according to county chair jim bono, as they inch closer to the reopening.... 8:22:58 "currently herkimer county has collaborated with 11 other counties.

We're working together, we've put together a plan and we've submitted it to the governor's office and we are waiting for a response back from the governor's office in terms of if that plan was satisfactory to them."

And in otsego county...no new cases today...so again we stay at 62.... just one person in the hospital and 57 have recovered... so kristen, if the three county numbers stay consistent we could be on the right road...11 days until new york unpause.

The