End of the School year plans, KHSD still deciding on graduation

BOARD OF TRUSTEESDISCUSSING GRADUATION FOR THE2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR,THE CURRENT GRADING SCALE, ANDSUMMER SCHOOL, WHILESOME DECISIONS WERE MADE -- NOTEVERYTHING WAS FINALIZED..23ABCS LEZLA GOODEN IS GIVING AWRAP UP ON ALL THE HIGHLIGHTSFORM THE MEETING...THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK FORCEDTHOUSANDS OF STUDENTS ACROSSKERN COUNTY TO STOP ATTENDINGIN-PERSON SCHOOL, TRANSITIONG TOONLINE LEARNING, BUT WITH THESPRING SEMESTER COMING TO ENDTHE KERNHIGHSCHOOL DISTRICT ISFIGURING OUT, HOW TOCELEBRATE ITS SENIOR CLASS OF2020CHANGES EVERY WEEKI WOULD HATE TO ABANDON THE IDEAOF LIVE GRADUATIONS.LETS HAVE A FALL BACK PLAN..

BYSEPTEMBER MAY BE TOO LATE..DURING MONDAY'S SPECIALMEETING, BOARD MEMBERSSAID THEY'VE HEARD FROM STUDENTSWHO SAY THEY DO NOTWANT A VIRTUAL GRAUATION, SOBOARD MEMBERS ARE ASKINGSTAFF FOR RECOMMDATIONS ON HOWTO HOST A POSIBLE IN-PERSON GRADUATION SAFELY.ANOTHER SPECIAL MEETINGIS SET TO BE SCHEDULED LATERTHIS MONTH LATER TOFINALIZE PLANS GRADUATION.SO I WOULD ASK THE STAFF THEBOARD TO ALLOW THE STAFF TOMOVE FORWARD IN A WAY WHERE YOUCOME BACK TO US MAYBE INTHE NEXT COUPLE WEEKS ON HOW WECOULD PROMOTE A SAFEGRADUATION..

I THINK MAKING THATDECISION TODAY WOULDBENE PREMATURE.THE BOARD ALSO DECIDED ON MONDAYNIGHT TO VOTE TO MAKEADJUSTMENTS TO THE CURRENTPASS-FAIL GRADINGSYSTEMS THAT WENT INTO EFFECTBECAUSE OF THECURRICULIM CHANGES CAUSED BYCOVID-19.

NOW ADAVNCEDPLACEMENT STUDENTS WILL SEE AGRADE INCREASE TOREFLECT A MORE CHALLNEGINGCOURSE.THE NEED FOR SUMMER SCHOOL WASALSO DISCUSSED ANDTHE BOARD IS DECIDING TO SPEND50 PERCENT OFBUDGET COMPARED TO 2019, BOARDMEMBERS SAYINGTHEY'RE CONCERN IS STUDENTPARTICIPATION-AND IF THE STUDENTS DON'T MEETTHAT NEED, THEY WILL DROPTO 25% FUNDING.IN BAKERSFIELD.

LEZLA GOODEN 23ABCNEWS.----THROUGHOUT THE MEETING LETTERSFROM STUDENTS,PARENTS, AND THE COMMUNITY WEREREAD BY BOARD MEMBERS THEYSAID WOULD HELP GIVE FURTHERINSIGHT ON THEIR DECISIONMAKING..

THE BOARD OF TRUSTEESIS EXPECTED TOMEET AGAIN IN THE FOLLOWINGWEEKS FOR A SPECIAL MEETINGTO DISCUSS GRADUATION PLANS.

THENEXT REGULAR BOARDMEETING IS SET FOR JUNE 1ST.AND -- BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE H