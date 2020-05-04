Nic Cage Will Play Joe Exotic In 'Tiger King' Mini-Series
|
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Nic Cage Will Play Joe Exotic In 'Tiger King' Mini-Series
Business Insider repirts that Nicolas Cage is set to star in a scripted series as Joe Exotic.
Joe Exotic was the subject of Netflix's recent hit docuseries, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness." "American Vandal" producer Dan Lagana will serve as showrunner.
It has not landed at a network yet.
"Tiger King" was a hit for Netflix.
Netflix said 64 million households watched it in its first four weeks of release.