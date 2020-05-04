Global  

Skip Bayless explains why MJ was not responsible for Isiah Thomas being left off the 'Dream Team'

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:21s - Published
Skip Bayless explains why MJ was not responsible for Isiah Thomas being left off the 'Dream Team'

Skip Bayless explains why MJ was not responsible for Isiah Thomas being left off the 'Dream Team'

In the most recent episode of 'The Last Dance,' the documentary focused in on Isiah Thomas being left off of the 1992 Olympic basketball team known as the 'Dream Team.'

Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Michael Jordan wasn't responsible for Isiah Thomas not making the team.

