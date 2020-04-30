Boris Johnson promises 200,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the end of May
The Prime Minister told the Commons that a “fantastic” testing regime will be critical to the UK’s long-term economic recovery.
Responding to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs, Mr Johnson said he was right to say that testing capacity currently exceeds demand, but the ambition was still to get up to 200,000 a day by the end of this month and then to go even higher.