Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson promises 200,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the end of May

Boris Johnson promises 200,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the end of May

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Boris Johnson promises 200,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the end of May

Boris Johnson promises 200,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the end of May

The Prime Minister told the Commons that a “fantastic” testing regime will be critical to the UK’s long-term economic recovery.

Responding to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs, Mr Johnson said he was right to say that testing capacity currently exceeds demand, but the ambition was still to get up to 200,000 a day by the end of this month and then to go even higher.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson Promises 200,000 Daily Coronavirus Tests in the UK by End of May


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •ReutersBBC News


The five key tests Boris Johnson says UK needs to pass before lockdown ends

The five key tests Boris Johnson says UK needs to pass before lockdown endsPrime Minister Boris Johnson delivered his first UK Government daily briefing since his discharge...
Wales Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Boris Johnson promises 200,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the end of May: https://t.co/5OYJndGZom #KeirStarmer 47 minutes ago

portaltopgyn

TopGyn Notícias Boris Johnson Promises 200,000 Daily Coronavirus Tests in the UK by End of May - https://t.co/ay76JMInSq 1 hour ago

CoprinusGarden

CoprinusGarden BBC looking like the front page of the Daily mail again. BBC News - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson promises 200,000 te… https://t.co/aHbxQDgspI 2 hours ago

indypremium

Independent Premium Boris Johnson promises ‘road map’ out of lockdown | Your daily politics briefing during the coronavirus crisis https://t.co/AFVKZNrHbd 2 days ago

Sirawit_931

เซรามิก RT @indypremium: Boris Johnson promises ‘road map’ out of lockdown | Your daily politics briefing during the coronavirus crisis https://t.c… 4 days ago

indypremium

Independent Premium Boris Johnson promises ‘road map’ out of lockdown | Your daily politics briefing during the coronavirus crisis https://t.co/HWrU2uqu5M 4 days ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Boris Johnson promises ‘road map’ out of lockdown | Your daily politics briefing during the coronavirus crisis https://t.co/zVtEUBR5Uu 5 days ago

indypremium

Independent Premium Boris Johnson promises ‘road map’ out of lockdown | Your daily politics briefing during the coronavirus crisis https://t.co/qjGMYZs2Et 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like? [Video]

What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?

As the UK’s coronavirus cases begin to stabilise, calls for an end to the nation’s strict lockdown rules continue to grow. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal a road map next Sunday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
All you need to know from the April 30 UK coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the April 30 UK coronavirus briefing

The round-up of the Government's daily press briefing, where Boris Johnson announced that the UK was past the peak rate of infection.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published