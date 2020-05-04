Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson: Five tests to ease lockdown further have been met

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Boris Johnson: Five tests to ease lockdown further have been met

Boris Johnson: Five tests to ease lockdown further have been met

Prime Minister Boris Johnson runs through the five tests that are needed to be met to ease the coronavirus lockdown at his daily press conference.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Groups of six to meet in gardens from Monday, as PM relaxes lockdown in England

Small social gatherings will be permitted from Monday after Boris Johnson announced the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions [Video]

Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to deliver a “roadmap” to easing lockdown restrictions. On Sunday a “menu of options” will be announced on how the nation will end phase one of social..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Boris Johnson releases video reiterating five steps to lockdown easing [Video]

Boris Johnson releases video reiterating five steps to lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has released a video reiterating the five conditions that need to be fulfilled before the countrywide lockdown can be eased.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published