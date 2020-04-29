Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Trump May Disband Coronavirus Task Force This Month, Says Pence Vice President Pence made the statement during the daily press conference on Tuesday.

According to Pence, the work of the task force will be shifted to other government agencies, including FEMA.

Trump announced the task force on Jan.

29.

He said his push to close the task force has to do with re-opening the country.

Donald Trump, via 'USA Today' Critics responded to the news of dismantling the White House coronavirus task force.

Daniel Wessel, DNC via 'USA Today' According to John Hopkins University, more than 1,200,000 people in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19.

COVID-19 has caused more than 70,000 U.S. deaths in just over three months.

