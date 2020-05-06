Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown Archie has been showered with birthday messages as he spends his first birthday in lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in Los Angeles after stepping down as senior royals and are set to mark their son's first 12 months at their home.

A post on the official Royal Family's Instagram account read: Kensington Palace, the home of the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, also took to Twitter to wish Archie a happy birthday by sharing a family portrait.

Alongside a red balloon emoji, they wrote: It comes after royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the couple plan to video call with their family in the UK to celebrate Archie's milestone birthday.

She said: She added:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Just JaredLainey GossipBelfast TelegraphIndependentCBS NewsCTV NewsNew Zealand Herald


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Adorable New Video With Archie for His First Birthday

There's no question Archie Harrison got his cheeky grin from dad Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipBelfast TelegraphIndependentCBS NewsCTV News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jamesbr08173355

jamesbrandon RT @ABC: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ARCHIE! Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the only child of Prince Harry and Meghan, is 1! Harry and Meghan, t… 14 seconds ago

DBrown99944

d.b.🌸 RT @GMA: Happy 1st birthday baby Archie! Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, celebrated their son's first birthday by releasi… 52 seconds ago

MTrebal

Royal Lady Marmelade RT @ledbettercarly: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare video of their son, Archie, who turned 1 on Wednesday. In the clip, post… 1 minute ago

ohnellax

Henny Harlow RT @ellievhall: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan shared a video of their son Archie to celebrate his 1st birthday! https://t.co/mGgohk2tN0 1 minute ago

rafegirl

mimigirl RT @GMA: Happy 1st birthday Archie! Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, celebrated their son's first birthday by releasing a… 2 minutes ago

nahumrach

racheal RT @1061BLI: Happy birthday, baby Archie! https://t.co/mGElmgTneh 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan's story for Archie's first birthday [Video]

Meghan's story for Archie's first birthday

The Duchess of Sussex reads to her son, in a video to support of Save The Children's coronavirus appeal.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:42Published
Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with a story [Video]

Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with a story

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by posting a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie. With her son in her lap and proud father Harry behind the camera,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published