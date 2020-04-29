Global  

Partly cloudy Wednesday with a high of 58 degrees

It's going to be partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Wednesday's high temperature is 58 degrees with a low temperature over night of 42 degrees.

Today should be an improvementover the past couple days.

Weshould see a mix of clouds andsunshine today.

Temperaturesclimb near 60 degrees, beforea lake breeze sets in laterthis afternoon.

Quiet weathercontinues tonight with lowsaround 40 degrees.Thursdaywill be very similar to today,but with even a little moresunshine.

Another strong coldfront drops down from CanadaThursday night.

Highs Fridaywill only be in the middle40s, which is nearly 20degrees below normal.

I hopeyou held off on any outdoorplanting as a heavy frostlikely Friday night intoSaturday morning.

We're stillwatching a chance for rain ora wintry mix on Mother's Day,but thankfully it looks likethat chance may be decreasing.




