Partly cloudy Wednesday with a high of 58 degrees

Today should be an improvementover the past couple days.

Weshould see a mix of clouds andsunshine today.

Temperaturesclimb near 60 degrees, beforea lake breeze sets in laterthis afternoon.

Quiet weathercontinues tonight with lowsaround 40 degrees.Thursdaywill be very similar to today,but with even a little moresunshine.

Another strong coldfront drops down from CanadaThursday night.

Highs Fridaywill only be in the middle40s, which is nearly 20degrees below normal.

I hopeyou held off on any outdoorplanting as a heavy frostlikely Friday night intoSaturday morning.

We're stillwatching a chance for rain ora wintry mix on Mother's Day,but thankfully it looks likethat chance may be decreasing.