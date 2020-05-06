Global  

New state tax deadline in Mississippi

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
New state tax deadline in Mississippi
The state department of revenue announced an extension on tax filing.
Good news if you haven't filed your state taxes just yet.

The mississippi department of revenue announced an extension on tax filing.

The deadline for state taxes is now july 15th the extension applies to individual income tax returns, corporate income and franchise tax returns, and fiduciary income tax returns.

The deadline now matches up with the federal tax day, which the government moved to july 15th months ago.

And workers




