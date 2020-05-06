LOCAL HOSPITAL TREATS COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH PLASMA THERAPY

For 41nbc news at 6.

I'm tucker sargent.

Shelby coates will join us in a moment.

Our top story tonight at 6: coliseum medical centers treats the first three covid-19 patients with convalescent (con-vo-less-scent) plasma.

A process in which doctors transfuse blood plasma from fully recovered covid-19 patients into critically ill patients.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten takes an in-depth look at the process.

"standup:researchers around the world are exploring a number of methods to cure patients with covid-1?here locally, one potential treatment has surfaced known as convalescent plasma therapy.

Doctor used this process before curing viruses like sars and mers but what will it do for covid-19?"

"we enrolled some patients almost two weeks ago" and this wee?-coliseum medical centers transfused donated blood plasma from fully recovered covid-19 patients into three critically ill patients who were hospitalized .

Dr. jennifer hoffman explains there (their) process is fairly simpl?

Taking plasma from one party and giving to another "antibodies from someone who recovered from covid19 given to someone who is still seriously ill from covid10" doctor hoffman say?after someone recovers from covid their blood contains antibodies produced by the immune system to help fight off the virus.

She says- physcians hope the plasma recovere?

Can help the immune system of the ill according to medical doctor?this specific therapy has been around for years and was successful in treating previous coronaviruses to learn more about the donation process,