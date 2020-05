Philadelphia Weather: Brief Temp Turnaround Thursday Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:13s - Published 37 minutes ago Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Brief Temp Turnaround Thursday YOU CAN ALSO POST THEM ON SOCIALMEDIA WITH THE #CBS3 AND IN THISTOGETHER.THAT WE ARE.CLOUDY, COOL, DAMP NOTREALLY THE KIND OF WEATHER YOUEXPECT IN THE MONTH OF MAY.KATE JOINS IT WHERE IS THESUNSHINE AND WARMTH, YOUNG LADYIT'S NOT HERE FOR SURE.WE HAD WARM MONTHS IN WINTER.NOW THE SPRING SETTLED IN.FEELS LIKE WE'VE GONE BACKWARDS,A COOL MAY.WE'RE TALKING APPROACHING RECORDLOWS BY SATURDAY.LET'S GO AHEAD AND TAKE A LOOKWHAT'S HAPPENING.THE GOOD NEWS AT LEAST WE HAVETOMORROW.TOMORROW LOOKS LIKE A NICE DAY.CENTER CITY RIGHT NOW IS LOOKINGA WHOLE LOT BETTER THAN EARLIER.THE CLOUDS ARE STARTING TO CLEARON OUT.THE SHOWERS STARTING TO CLEAROUT AS WELL.BUT IT IS STILL CHILLY.45 AND MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE CITYNOW.47 IN ALLENTOWN.43 IN TRENTON.45 IN ATLANTIC CITY AND 46 INDOVER BUT AGAIN, NOT -- MOST OFOUR AREAS, CITIES AND TOWNS NOTREPORTING ANY RAIN RIGHT NOW.PAST SIX DAYS WE GOT ABOVEAVERAGE SATURDAY, SUNDAY ANDMONDAY, BUT YESTERDAY'S HIGH WAS60.THERE'S OUR AVERAGE HIGHS IN THECORNER, 71.TODAY, WE ONLY GOT TO THE MID50'S, BUT TOMORROW DOES LOOK ALITTLE BIT BETTER, SHOWERS ARESTARTING TO ROTATE OUT.THERE'S SHOWERS IN DELAWARE, BUTIT'S PULLING OUT TO SEA ANDTAKING MOISTURE WITH IT.BETWEEN SYSTEMS TOMORROW WEACTUALLY GET TO GET A NICE DAY.IT'S BELOW AVERAGE, IT'S SUNNYAND CLOSE TO NORMAL AND WE'LLTAKE IT COMPARED WITH THE RESTOF THE FORECAST.TONIGHT'S LOW 42.COUPLE OF LIGHT SHOWERS THENDRIES OUT.TOMORROW SUN RETURNS, BREEZY,BUT A NICE DAY, 66 DEGREES.WHICH IS ONLY FIVE DEGREES SHYOF NORMAL, WHICH, IN THISSTRETCH IS PRETTY DARN GOOD.BECAUSE BY THE WEEKEND, WE'RETALKING AGAIN, THE THREAT FORTHE RECORD LOW TEMPERATURES.HERE'S FUTURE WEATHER AND AGAINYOU CAN SEE THE CLOUDS AREMOVING OUT OVERNIGHT.TOMORROW WE GET SUNSHINE BACKIT'S A NIGHT AFTERNOON.THERE'S A WEAK BOUNDARY COULDSLIDE THROUGH.COULD TOUCH OFF A STRAY SHOWER.OUR BEST CHANCE, NEXT BESTCHANCE COMES IN FRIDAYAFTERNOON.YOU CAN SEE THERE, BY 2:00,3:00, RAIN MOVES IN AT 8:00, ANDPOCKETS OF PURPLE AND PINK TOTHE NORTH, THERE MAY BESNOWFLAKES THAT MIX IN ON THEBACK EDGE OF THIS FRIDAY FOR ASATURDAY MORNING.AS THIS POCKET, THE PUDDLECOMING STRAIGHT DOWN FROMNORTHERN CANADA SETTLES IN.AND THE COLDEST DAY WILL BESATURDAY.SATURDAY MORNING RECORD LOW IS34 DEGREES.SETBACK IN 1947.OUR FORECASTED LOW IS 37, WITHINTHREE DEGREES OF THAT RECORD.AFTER A PRETTY NICE DAY, RAINRETURNS FRIDAY, THE COLDEST OFTHE STRETCH IS FRIDAY.MOTHERS DAY A LITTLE BETTER.BELOW AVERAGE.WE DON'T SEE BIG SWING, IT'S ONTHE COOL SIDE FOR THE MONTH OFMAY.BUT IT'S A PRETTY DRY FORECASTALL EXCEPT FOR FRIDAY.AT LEAST IT'S A SUNNY WEEKEND.KATE, WHAT'S YOUR IDEALTEMPERATURE72?





