Cabinet meets ahead of lockdown review

Boris Johnson is meeting with ministers to review whether it is safe to ease lockdown measures, as one of his Cabinet colleagues warned people to “not get too carried away” with what might be announced.

The meeting comes as the Bank of England warned that coronavirus could see the economy plunge 14% this year in the worst annual fall for more than 300 years.

It also emerged that a Government-promised shipment of 400,000 protective gowns for NHS staff from Turkey has been impounded in a warehouse after falling short of UK standards.

