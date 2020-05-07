Global  

Coronavirus spreads in closed public spaces: What this means for the way we live| Oneindia News

14 studies conducted over 9 countries have found that closed public spaces become super spreaders of the novel coronavirus.

This can give direction to formulate guidelines for social distancing in a post covid 19 world.

The study highlighted the necessity for ventilated open spaces to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

