More Serie A teams training amid suggestions of neutral venues

SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (MAY 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

CAR LEAVING Class="kln">JUVENTUS TRAINING CENTRE AS PLAYERS TRAIN INDIVIDUALLY BEHIND CLOSED DOORS 2.

GATE OF JUVENTUS TRAINING CENTRE CLOSING 3.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF JUVENTUS' FEDERICO BERNARDESCHI ARRIVING BY CAR (MUTE) 4.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF JUVENTUS' AARON RAMSEY ARRIVING BY CAR (MUTE) 5.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF JUVENTUS' RODRIGO BENTANCUR ARRIVING BY CAR WEARING MASK (MUTE) MILAN, ITALY (MAY 7, 2020) (ESTE NEWS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

CAR ARRIVING AT MILANELLO, AC MILAN'S TRAINING GROUND 7.

MILANELLO SPORTS CENTRE EXTERIOR 8.

CAR ARRIVING 9.

CAR ARRIVING, PERSON INSIDE HAVING TEMPERATURE CHECKED INSIDE GATE 10.

AC MILAN GOALKEEPER GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA ARRIVING BY CAR, TELLING REPORTERS "EVERYTHING IS FINE" FORMELLO, ITALY (MAY 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 11.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF LAZIO'S LUIZ FELIPE WEARING A PROTECTIVE FACE MASK ARRIVING AT THE FORMELLO SPORTS CENTRE GIVING THUMBS UP TO REPORTERS AS TRAINING TAKES PLACE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS 12.

VARIOUS STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF LAZIO'S JOAQUIN CORREA ARRIVING IN CAR WITH THUMBS UP WEARING MASK 13.

VARIOUS STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF LAZIO'S BASTOS WEARING BLUE FACE MASK WITH HIS SQUAD NUMBER 15 SEWED ONTO IT (BLUE IS THE COLOUR OF LAZIO SHIRT) 14.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF LAZIO'S THOMAS STRAKOSHA ARRIVING IN CAR 15.

VARIOUS STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF LAZIO'S FELIPE CAICEDO WEARING A PROTECTIVE FACE MASK ARRIVING IN CAR STORY: Players at Serie A champions Juventus were among those who returned to training following the coronavirus stoppage on Thursday (May 7) amid suggestions that matches could be played at neutral venues if the league restarts.

Players were filmed and photographed arriving for individual training sessions including midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi.

They had reported back to the club's training ground on Tuesday (May 5).

Some AC Milan and Lazio players also returned to their training grounds on Thursday.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma told reporters "Everything is fine" as he arrived by car, while Lazio players, most in protective face masks, gave a thumbs up to reporters as they arrived.

Media are not allowed inside to film or photograph training sessions.

The Italian government on Sunday (May 3) confirmed that professional athletes in both individual and team sports could start training.

However, it is still far from certain whether the government will allow Serie A to complete the season.

Sports ministry and Italian football federation (FIGC) officials are expected to meet this week to discuss medical guidelines for team training sessions and matches.

The FIGC has drawn up a detailed protocol for team training but it was criticised as insufficient by sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora last week.

There have been some suggestions over the last month that matches should be held at neutral venues in less affected regions to cut down on travelling and reduce the risk of infection.

On Tuesday, the mayors of Cagliari and Palermo both said in separate radio interviews that their cities would be happy to host Serie A matches as neutral venues.

