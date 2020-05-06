Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo eliminated: All the key details

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo has been killed by security forces in an encounter in Pulwama, J&K.

Naikoo had been the brains behind many attacks on security forces in the valley and had given the slip to forces several times.

He had a bounty of 12 lakh rupees on his head and had been active for the last eight years.

Watch the full video for all the details about the private tutor turned terrorist who has now been eliminated by forces.