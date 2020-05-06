Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo eliminated: All the key details

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo eliminated: All the key details

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo eliminated: All the key details

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo eliminated: All the key details

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo has been killed by security forces in an encounter in Pulwama, J&K.

Naikoo had been the brains behind many attacks on security forces in the valley and had given the slip to forces several times.

He had a bounty of 12 lakh rupees on his head and had been active for the last eight years.

Watch the full video for all the details about the private tutor turned terrorist who has now been eliminated by forces.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIkAS_DeEP_

Vikas Deep RT @majorgauravarya: Riyaz Naikoo was Kashmir commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Head of Hizbul Mujahideen is Syed Salahuddin & he lives in Mu… 39 seconds ago

DrGMP11

Ghulam Mujtaba RT @NaseerChudary: MUZAFFARABAD, PAKISTAN - MAY 7: Prayers raise hands taking oath to continue freedom struggle against Indian occupation i… 2 minutes ago

DaisyDcruz1

Daisy Dcruz RT @EconomicTimes: In Pics: A #Mathematics teacher who became a #HizbulMujahideen commander https://t.co/hrFknBQI6K 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander [Video]

Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander

BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav said that the neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for security forces. While talking to ANI, BJP..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
After social distancing flouted outside liquor shops, Punjab to offer home delivery| Oneindia News [Video]

After social distancing flouted outside liquor shops, Punjab to offer home delivery| Oneindia News

Riyaz Naikoo, one of Kashmir's most wanted terrorists and commander of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning. A Class 12..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published