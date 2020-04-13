Starmer urges public to stick to lockdown rules over bank holiday weekend

Speaking near his London home, Sir Keir Starmer has urged people to stick to the current restrictions in place over the bank holiday weekend.

When asked whether he thought there had been mixed messages from the government, the Labour leader stressed the need for “absolute clarity that we all must follow the rules until lockdown is lifted.” Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn