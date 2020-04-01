Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Golden Life of Betty White

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:08s - Published
The Golden Life of Betty White

The Golden Life of Betty White

With the longest television career of any entertainer, the golden life of Betty White is one for the ages.

For this video, we’re taking a look at the extraordinary journey of actress, producer, and female pioneer Betty White.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Golden Life of Betty White

With the longest television career of any entertainer, the golden life of Betty White is one for the ages.

For this video, we’re taking a look at the extraordinary journey of actress, producer, and female pioneer Betty White.

This video includes "Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Hot in Cleveland," and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House official says sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus [Video]

White House official says sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Direct sunlight and high humidity can kill the coronavirus in minutes, according to new research announced on April 24 by a senior U.S. official in a press conference with President..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:44Published
Trump Says Americans Behaviors Are 'A Matter Of Life And Death' [Video]

Trump Says Americans Behaviors Are 'A Matter Of Life And Death'

President Donald Trump urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures. He said the next two weeks could see at least 100,000 deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. Trump said: “It’s a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published