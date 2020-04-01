The Golden Life of Betty White Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:08s - Published 4 days ago The Golden Life of Betty White With the longest television career of any entertainer, the golden life of Betty White is one for the ages. For this video, we’re taking a look at the extraordinary journey of actress, producer, and female pioneer Betty White. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The Golden Life of Betty White With the longest television career of any entertainer, the golden life of Betty White is one for the ages. For this video, we’re taking a look at the extraordinary journey of actress, producer, and female pioneer Betty White. This video includes "Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Hot in Cleveland," and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources White House official says sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus



WASHINGTON — Direct sunlight and high humidity can kill the coronavirus in minutes, according to new research announced on April 24 by a senior U.S. official in a press conference with President.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:44 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Says Americans Behaviors Are 'A Matter Of Life And Death'



President Donald Trump urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures. He said the next two weeks could see at least 100,000 deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. Trump said: “It’s a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on April 1, 2020