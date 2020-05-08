Father, Son Arrested For Shooting Unarmed Georgia Man

A white former law enforcement officer and his son were arrested in Georgia on Thursday and charged with murder.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and will be booked into jail.

Ahmaud Arbery was an unarmed black man in the town of Brunswick.

He was jogging at the time of his death.

His run through the small town was captured on video by an unnamed witness in a vehicle near the scene.

Reuters reports the incident that has touched off a furor in the community and among civil rights activists nationwide.