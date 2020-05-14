Third suspect charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery

The man who videotaped the killing of an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was arrested on Thursday as the third white suspect in the racially charged case.

The man who videotaped the killing of an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was arrested on Thursday (May 21) as the third white suspect in the racially charged case.

William "Roddie" Bryan, Jr. was charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment of Arbery in the February shooting.

That's according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The footage has sparked outrage from civil rights activists, who see it as the latest incident of U.S. law enforcement allowing white perpertrators to go unpunished in the unjustified killing of a black man.

Bryan previously came forward as the man who recorded a video of Arbery's murder.

He turned the footage over to investigators before it was widely spread on social media earlier this month.

The video showed Arbery jogging in Brunswick, Georgia before being confronted and shot to death by two armed white men, George McMichael and his son Travis.

Both men were arrested and charged with murder earlier this month.

The state attorney general is investigating local police and prosecutors' handling of the case.

Bryan's attorney Kevin Gough could not be immediately reached for comment on his arrest.

Bryan's attorney has told the media that his client had no relationship to the other two suspects, and told police he was a bystander to the confrontation.