Thursday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update WET COMING UP.KRIS: GOOD EVENING, EVERYBODY.I'M KRIS KETZ.THE KANSAS CITY AREA SAW ITSLARGEST SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASESSINCE TRACKING BEGAN.323 NEW POSITIVE CASES AREBEING REPORTED IN THENINE-COUNTY AREA.MOST OF THOSE CASES COMING FROMLEAVENWORTH COUNTY WHERETESTING CONTINUES AS ANOUTBREAK CONTINUES AT THELANSING STATE PRISON.THIS CHART SHOWS THE TRENDSINCE MID MARCH.IN ALL THERE HAVE BEEN MORETHAN 3,500 CASES AND 155 DEATHSIN THE KANSAS CITY AREA.THE LATEST OUTBREAK A SENIORCARE FACILITY IN KANSAS CITYNORTH.KMBC 9'S BRIAN JOHNSON LIVE ATMCCRITE PLAZA AT BRIARCLIFF OFFNINE HIGHWAY WITH WHAT WE HAVELEARNED TONIGHT.BRIAN: YEAH, KRIS.FOUR EMPLOYEES AND SEVENRESIDENTS HAVE ALL TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.NOW, THOSE RESIDENTS HAVE BEENISOLATED IN THEIR OWN PART OFTONIGHT, THE HEALTH DEPARTMENTWANTS TO KNOW OF THE 0RESIDENTS WHO LIVE THERE -- OFTHE 80 RESIDENTS WHO LIVE THEREHOW MANY OTHERS MIGHT HAVE BEENAFFECTED.MCCRITE PLAZA AT BRIARCLIFF INKANSAS CITY NORTH IS ONE MORECOVID-19 HOT SPOT.THE CITY'S TOP LEADERS SAY THEYFOUND MORE CASES OF COVID-19THIS WEEK THAN ANY OTHER WEEKSINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.







