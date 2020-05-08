Hope and reconciliation should be the tribute to VE Day generation – Archbishop

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers a special reflection for VE Day.

The coronavirus pandemic means this year’s commemorations for the 75th anniversary of victory in Europe day on May 8 have had to be cancelled or moved online.

Welby said: "Go on 7 years from that 8th of May 1945 I suggest there are two great tributes we can pay to the 1945 generation.

The first tribute is to remember reconciliation.

From 1945 to this day we have improved our relationship with our former enemies and they are now friends."