Leave Us Out Of It: CDC Begs Off WH Scheme To Have Airport Temperature Checks

The White House reportedly plans to go ahead with a plan to institute temperature screenings at 20 US airports.

According to Business Insider, it'a part of an effort to instill confidence that air travel is safe.

However, leaked emails reveal a top CDC official said that such a strategy was ineffective and asked that the agency be excluded from the plan.

Temperature checks do not account for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, pre-symptomatic cases, or people with COVID-19.

The report comes one day it emerged that the White House had buried CDC guidance for re-opening businesses, schools, and churches.