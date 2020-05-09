New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents
Nursing homes residents have accounted for a large percentage of the almost 80,000 coronavirus deaths recorded across the country.
Now, Reuters reports New York state has announced new protections for them.
New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo says nursing home staff must now be tested twice a week for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Also, hospitals may not discharge any COVID-19 patient to a nursing home until the patient tests negative.