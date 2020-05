Roads busy in London after Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 hours ago Roads busy in London after Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement Traffic builds as commuters travel into London by car, while London underground stations are quieter after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people who cannot work from home should be "actively encouraged" to return to their jobs from Monday and should avoid public transport. 0

