Sir Keir Starmer says Government's new lockdown plan starting to 'unravel'

Sir Keir Starmer says Government's new lockdown plan starting to 'unravel'

Sir Keir Starmer says Government's new lockdown plan starting to 'unravel'

Credit: LBC Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the new lockdown instructions issued by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday are already starting to “unravel”.

“What I think everybody wanted to hear was something that was pretty clear and a sense of all the countries – England, Scotland, Wales – pulling together and we didn’t get clarity,” he told LBC radio.

“I was actually quite surprised the Prime Minister said, effectively in 12 hours’ time, start going back to work without those bits in place.

“We needed that clarity and it is unravelling a bit this morning because I think the Foreign Secretary has now said ‘Well, go back to work doesn’t really mean until Wednesday’, so suddenly it has shifted.”

