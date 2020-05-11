James Bond MOONRAKER Film - Clip with Roger Moore and Richard Kiel - Cable Car Fight Bond takes on Jaws on top of the cable car in MOONRAKER (1979).

The fight was filmed at Sugarloaf Mountain, Rio de Janeiro and was a stunt idea originally conceived for the climax of ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE ten years earlier.

Plot synopsis: James Bond investigates the mid-air theft of a space shuttle, and discovers a plot to commit global genocide.

Director: Lewis Gilbert Writers: Christopher Wood, Ian Fleming, Gerry Anderson Stars: Roger Moore, Lois Chiles, Michael Lonsdale