Why BAME people may be more at risk from coronavirus

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 04:55s
Why BAME people may be more at risk from coronavirus

Why BAME people may be more at risk from coronavirus

NHS staff from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds may be given roles away from the frontline under plans to reduce their disproportionately high death rate from Covid-19.

The Guardian revealed last week that minority groups were over-represented by as much as 27% in the overall Covid-19 death toll.

Additionally, 63% of the first 106 health and social care staff known to have died from the virus were black or Asian, according to the Health Service Journal.

Senior reporter Haroon Siddique looks at the figures and explains why BAME people may be more at risk.

