Face Masks Now Mandatory At PHL Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published 6 hours ago Most major airlines already require staff and passengers to wear face coverings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Face Masks Now Mandatory At PHL WE PUT THAT NUMBER ON OURWEBSITE CBSPHILLY.COM.PASSENGERS AND EMPLOYEESMUST NOW WEAR MASKS, ATPHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONALAIRPORT."EYEWITNESS NEWS" WAS AT THEAIRPORT TODAY WHERE WE SPOTTEDMOST PEOPLE FOLLOWING THE NEWRULES.EATING AND DRINKINGEXCEPTIONS, AS WELL ASEMPLOYEES WHO ARE ALONE INTHEIR OFFICES.THE MASKS MUST COVER BOTH YOURMOUTH AND NOSE.





