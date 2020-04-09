Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Store owners can deny service if customers don't wear masks

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Store owners can deny service if customers don't wear masks

Store owners can deny service if customers don't wear masks

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that businesses could deny entry if people are not wearing face coverings.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In oneida county all month long... but now... it is a statewide rule.

Store owners can deny entry to customers who refuse to wear a face covering.

The governor announces that executive order today.

No mask, no service.

3:14 ive been working to communicate this message on masks and how effective they are.

They are disceptively effective and we've made them mandatory in public settings, public transportation etc.

When we talk about opening stores and places of business, we;re giving the store owners the right to say...if you're not wearing a mask, you can'tcor called in star power to spread the message of safety.

Rosie perez and chris rock joined the governor in his daily briefing.

Time for a first look at




You Might Like


Tweets about this

principal123

CBarbara Carroll RT @CBSEveningNews: N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new executive order Thursday allowing private store owners to refuse service to… 43 minutes ago

chicojimj

Jim Rucker NY Gov.Cuomo has announced plans to signexecutive order that will give private businesses the right to refuse servi… https://t.co/mAiBNwmnQl 2 hours ago

CBSEveningNews

CBS Evening News N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new executive order Thursday allowing private store owners to refuse service… https://t.co/T3p5ZlHJgJ 3 hours ago

thedeadlydonald

Elisabeth D'Armiento @KayDA26 Until they do that's a problem. If you want service, you must wear a mask. Nobody enjoys it. And if bigots… https://t.co/sJM0DtEi6W 3 days ago

TheMightyHams

Mighty Hams @Martina When store owners want to deny service to law abiding LGBTQ people, they defend the store owner’s right to… https://t.co/4Q2TOIfIYf 5 days ago

WicPagTimes

😷🌊🌊Imajicka🌊🌊😷 RT @VoteTheRedOut: trump supporters are attacking business owners & employees for enforcing social distancing laws I'm a bit confused wer… 1 week ago

VoteTheRedOut

🗽KEVIN🗽 trump supporters are attacking business owners & employees for enforcing social distancing laws I'm a bit confuse… https://t.co/ESnVyMqOKe 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

New York Allows Store Owners to Deny Entry to People Without Masks [Video]

New York Allows Store Owners to Deny Entry to People Without Masks

New York Allows Store Owners to Deny Entry to People Without Masks Governor Andrew Cuomo's new executive order gives establishment owners permission to issue bans. Andrew Cuomo, via Twitter Andrew..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks [Video]

Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized businesses to refuse service to customers who aren’t wearing masks.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published