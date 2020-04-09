Store owners can deny service if customers don't wear masks

Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that businesses could deny entry if people are not wearing face coverings.

In oneida county all month long... but now... it is a statewide rule.

Store owners can deny entry to customers who refuse to wear a face covering.

The governor announces that executive order today.

No mask, no service.

3:14 ive been working to communicate this message on masks and how effective they are.

They are disceptively effective and we've made them mandatory in public settings, public transportation etc.

When we talk about opening stores and places of business, we;re giving the store owners the right to say...if you're not wearing a mask, you can'tcor called in star power to spread the message of safety.

Rosie perez and chris rock joined the governor in his daily briefing.

