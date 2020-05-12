UK veteran fundraiser Captain Tom honoured in virtual ceremony

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London on Tuesday during a virtual ceremony.

Captain Tom was honoured over video link, the first time the ceremony has been conducted virtually, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Chamberlain of the City of London, Peter Kane, paid tribute to Moore, calling him a "very special man".

The Freedom of the City of London is awarded to people who have achieved success or recognition in their chosen field.

Moore, who celebrated his 100th birthday in April, walked 100 laps around his garden to raise money for the NHS to aid its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.