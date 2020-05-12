Celebrities praise Tom Moore after knighthood announcement
Famous faces have cheered the news that Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted.
The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Sir Tom as a “true national treasure” and praised his “fantastic fundraising” which he said “provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.