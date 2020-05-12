Global  

Celebrities praise Tom Moore after knighthood announcement

Famous faces have cheered the news that Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted.

The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Sir Tom as a “true national treasure” and praised his “fantastic fundraising” which he said “provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.

