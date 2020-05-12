Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted

Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted

Captain Tom Moore is "overwhelmed" to have been awarded a knighthood after raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony

Captain Tom Moore said it was a “great honour” to receive the Freedom of the City of London in a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

What's Captain Tom Moore's secret for a long, happy life? Try to stay active and always believe that things are going to get better

What's Captain Tom Moore's secret for a long, happy life? Try to stay active and always believe that things are going to get betterWhen Captain Tom Moore embarked on a personal challenge to complete 100 laps of the garden in his...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted: https://t.co/5x0NbzNc2Y #BorisJohnson 1 hour ago

kmfmnews

kmfm News NEWS: Captain #TomMoore, who's raised almost £33m for #NHS charities, says he's ‘overwhelmed' after finding out he'… https://t.co/UPmdLnIdht 23 hours ago

wave105radio

Wave 105 NEWS: Captain Tom Moore says he's "absolutely overwhelmed" to be knighted after raising £33m for NHS… https://t.co/hiVZG1NlqC 1 day ago

MTM_Awards

MTM Awards Arise Sir.. Captain Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m for NHS The World War Two veteran, who raised fund… https://t.co/S7ynEXLyRf 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Government delighted that Captain Tom Moore will receive knighthood [Video]

Government delighted that Captain Tom Moore will receive knighthood

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden says Captain Tom Moore has set a marker of generosity for the country with his fundraising efforts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Pilot etches smiley face in the sky over Sir Tom Moore's house [Video]

Pilot etches smiley face in the sky over Sir Tom Moore's house

One of the world's top free-style pilots has marked Captain Sir Tom Moore's new knighthood - by etching a smiley face in the sky above the war veteran's home. Mark Jefferies, 61, took to the skies this..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published