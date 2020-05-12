Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 hour ago Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted Captain Tom Moore is "overwhelmed" to have been awarded a knighthood after raising more than £32 million for the NHS. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted: https://t.co/5x0NbzNc2Y #BorisJohnson 1 hour ago kmfm News NEWS: Captain #TomMoore, who's raised almost £33m for #NHS charities, says he's ‘overwhelmed' after finding out he'… https://t.co/UPmdLnIdht 23 hours ago Wave 105 NEWS: Captain Tom Moore says he's "absolutely overwhelmed" to be knighted after raising £33m for NHS… https://t.co/hiVZG1NlqC 1 day ago MTM Awards Arise Sir.. Captain Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m for NHS The World War Two veteran, who raised fund… https://t.co/S7ynEXLyRf 1 day ago