Ahmaud Arbery Murder Investigation part 2

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 17:57s
Authorities say Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death by two armed men while jogging through a neighborhood on February 24th.

After a video of the killing was released online 2 months early last week, two men were arrested.

Travis McMichael, 34, the man who shot Arbery, and his father, Greg McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer and prosecutorial investigator.

Where is the case now, why did it take so long for arrests to be made, and will this be considered a hate crime?

On this edition of OpenLine, Carrie Sharp was joined by trial attorney Mark Scruggs, and BJ Buchanan, an attorney practicing law in the state of Georgia, where the killing took place to discuss the latest developments of this case.

