'Hamilton' Coming To Disney Plus In July Angelenos disappointed at missing their shot to see the hit musical "Hamilton" in person -- whose run at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic – can take some solace in still getting to watch the stage show, albeit on the small screen.

