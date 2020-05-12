Tattoo Safety

Tattoo parlors are given the green light to finally reopen, but the time off due to the Coronavirus crisis has been difficult.

Tattoo parlors are given the green light to finally reopen.... wcbi's bobby martinez talks with tattoo shop owner in west point who says the time off due to the coronavirus crisis has been difficult, but he's happy to finally be back in business// as businesses here in mississippi continue to reopen... the tattoo industry will have a new way in communicating with customers..

Customers must also follow a new protocol before receiving their tattoo... nat sound of tattoo gun "it has been really frustrating."

Its been a challenging time for robbie coon in recent months... covid-19 forced his tattoo shop to close for an extended period of time....leaving him with a feeling of uncertainty on if his shop could bounce back.

"i felt singled out."

Coon says being forced to close up shop made him feel voiceless.

Sot - robbie coon - owner - coon tattoo - west point "even though we go through tremendous training and stuff to make for sure that we have everything up to standard and sometimes non- standards, it felt like all of a sudden we didn't count we had no voice no nothing."

But on friday... that all changed...governo r reeves announced that businesses like tattoo shops can reopen..

But must follow all strict health guidelines... ááástand upáá "and one of the new requirements when coming into a tattoo shop is making sure your temperature is checked and also your hands are washed to make sure not only you're safe but also the tattoo shop as well."

ááááái recorded coon checking my temp on camáááá sot - robbie coon - owner - coon tattoo - west point "for the time being we cannot allow any public to come through the open doors we have to keep the door closed.

We have to take appointments and once you come for your appointment time, you have to knock on the door we have to guide you through some kind of, almost like a dam.

Where you go through different stages and you have to take your temperatures ask you some personal questions about your health and stuff."

Cont vo before you book an appointment..

Make sure you're aware of all safety measures provided by your respective tattoo shop..

Reporting in west point..

Bobby martinez wcbi news robbie took to facebook to say they're doing a soft reopening right now// he says they've had a high volume of people wanting tattoos or piercings since they've opened up and they're asking for folks to give them a little extra time to get