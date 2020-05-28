Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tattoo shops ready to reopen

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Tattoo shops ready to reopen
Tattoo shops ready to reopen
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tattoo shops ready to reopen

Reopening on friday.

And now that hair salons and barber shops are ready to reopen in phase 2... tattoo artists are wondering when it will be their turn.

News channel 2's caitlin irla reports.

No cg, too short "the uncertainty is what's killing us at this point."

.

None .

None tattoo parlors across the state are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben mcdonald owns under your skin studio in boonville.

He says before the pandemic... his shop already had strict safety guidelines in place.

Ben mcdonald - "we do a lot of infection control so to speak through all of our business, so this is not a new thing on how to prevent a disease from being transmitted in the eyes of our shop."

Under your skin is a one artist shop.

Mcdonald says on a busy day, they might have up to 5 appointments.

"you can look around and see this is not a place of mass gathering."

Still - he and his wife meriah (mariah) , who is the tattoo artist... are ready to reopen with more precautions and new safety measures.

"nobody is going to walk in here without a mask over their face, we do complete tear down sterilizing after every single tattoo so that aspects not going to chance much, we're going to check your temperature at the door, and follow whatever else we need to do, we're willing to do anything just let us open."

But - without guidance from state or local officials... mcdonald says he's not sure what else he should do.

"without having any information given to us specifically on what we're supposed to do, we can't plan for anything."

Under your skin closed their doors on march 21st as directed by the governor... and since then, they have felt the financial impact.

"it was devastating that's the prime time for us is the spring time with tax return money and the economy was cranking right along we've been doing better than we've ever been until this so it was a real heartbreak to have to deal with something like this."

But mcdonald says he does believe once they can reopen... they will financially recover.

"the demand is definitely there i can't go anywhere without someone asking us when we're going to open back up."

Caitlin irla.

News channel 2 > meantime... hair




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KITV4

KITV4 RT @TheTomGeorge: Who’s ready for a haircut? — @MayorKirkHNL announcing he’s asked Governor to allow salons, barber shops and tattoo studio… 1 day ago

TheTomGeorge

Tom George Who’s ready for a haircut? — @MayorKirkHNL announcing he’s asked Governor to allow salons, barber shops and tattoo… https://t.co/n55U6ZcbcN 1 day ago

__LaDora

LaDora @frsehprinceX1 Same. By the time they let tattoo shops reopen I'll be ready for a whole sleeve. 5 days ago

usechris_

c̗͔͛͊̓͊h̿͒̄̋͊̃ͅr̤̥̯̘̯̃ͤi͔̳ͧ͋͂͛̒s̶̃̿̾̏̈̈́ can tattoo shops plz reopen im ready now 5 days ago

roitan_media

RoitanMedia RT @KRNV: Tattoo parlor owners have been unable to get clear guidance by the governor on when they can reopen. @JRyanKRNV spoke with some o… 1 week ago

kfxkfox51

KFXK FOX51 READY TO REOPEN: Tattoo shops have been waiting over two months for the go-ahead to open and now they can finally t… https://t.co/LXZ49zFx1e 1 week ago

KETK

KETK NEWS READY TO REOPEN: Tattoo shops have been waiting over two months for the go-ahead to open and now they can finally t… https://t.co/8PTb9U2QMh 1 week ago

KRNV

KRNV Tattoo parlor owners have been unable to get clear guidance by the governor on when they can reopen. @JRyanKRNV spo… https://t.co/ofvWrjMgDK 1 week ago