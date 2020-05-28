Tattoo shops ready to reopen

Reopening on friday.

And now that hair salons and barber shops are ready to reopen in phase 2... tattoo artists are wondering when it will be their turn.

News channel 2's caitlin irla reports.

"the uncertainty is what's killing us at this point."

None tattoo parlors across the state are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben mcdonald owns under your skin studio in boonville.

He says before the pandemic... his shop already had strict safety guidelines in place.

Ben mcdonald - "we do a lot of infection control so to speak through all of our business, so this is not a new thing on how to prevent a disease from being transmitted in the eyes of our shop."

Under your skin is a one artist shop.

Mcdonald says on a busy day, they might have up to 5 appointments.

"you can look around and see this is not a place of mass gathering."

Still - he and his wife meriah (mariah) , who is the tattoo artist... are ready to reopen with more precautions and new safety measures.

"nobody is going to walk in here without a mask over their face, we do complete tear down sterilizing after every single tattoo so that aspects not going to chance much, we're going to check your temperature at the door, and follow whatever else we need to do, we're willing to do anything just let us open."

But - without guidance from state or local officials... mcdonald says he's not sure what else he should do.

"without having any information given to us specifically on what we're supposed to do, we can't plan for anything."

Under your skin closed their doors on march 21st as directed by the governor... and since then, they have felt the financial impact.

"it was devastating that's the prime time for us is the spring time with tax return money and the economy was cranking right along we've been doing better than we've ever been until this so it was a real heartbreak to have to deal with something like this."

But mcdonald says he does believe once they can reopen... they will financially recover.

"the demand is definitely there i can't go anywhere without someone asking us when we're going to open back up."

Caitlin irla.

