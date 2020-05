Governor Ducey: Stay-at-home order ends Friday night

-- WILL END ON MAY 15TH.

TODAY-- GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEYANNOUNCED A NEW EXECUTIVEORDER TO FOLLOW -- "STAYHEALTHY -- RETURN SMARTER --RETURN STRONGER." DUCEYSTRESSED THAT WHILE THE STAYAT HOME ORDER WILL EXPIRE --THIS IS NOT A RETURN TONORMAL.

OVERALL HEALTH ANDPHYSICAL DISTANCING WILL STILLBE A PRIORITY.

BUT -- MORERESTRICTIONS ARE EASING UP.EFFECTIVE TOMORROW, MAY 13TH,GYMS AND POOLS CAN REOPEN BYIMPLEMENTING PUBLIC HEALTHPROTECTIONS AND CDCGUIDELINES.

AND ALSO MAJORLEAGUE SPORTS ARE ALL ABLE TOPARTICIPATE AND PLAY IN THESTATE OF ARIZONA AFTER MAY15TH GOVERNOR DUCEY SAYS THATARIZONA IS MEETING DOWNWARDTRAJECTORY TRENDS OUTLINED BYTHE WHITE HOUSE TO MOVEFORWARD.

THE STATE WILL ALSOTEST ALL STAFF AND RESIDENTSAT LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES-- PLUS INDIVIDUALS INSIDEARIZONA'S PRISON SYSTEM.