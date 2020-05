Lockdown 3.0: Train from Ahmedabad arrives in Delhi, passengers thank Indian Railways

A day after Indian Railways resumed its services for selected routes, train carrying passengers from Sabarmati railway station reached New Delhi on May 13.

"I really wanted to come back; I was stuck for 2 months.

It was a great journey," a passenger told ANI.

Another passenger from Ahmedabad also thanked Indian Railways and Modi government for resuming services.

Indian Railways started services of limited passenger trains with guidelines amid COVID-19 lockdown.