Special train from Jammu arrives in Delhi, passengers appreciate arrangements
A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) arrived at New Delhi Railway Station.
One of the passengers, Hina Jain said, "The journey was comfortable, there was no problem.
All arrangements were good".
Lockdown 4.0 has been imposed in the country till May 31.