Stimulus Check Deadline Ends

Stimulus Check Deadline Ends
Last day to sign up for direct deposit
Stimulus Check Deadline Ends

If you're still waiting on your stimulus check, you have just a few hours to submit your information for direct deposit.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live in huntsville.

Sierra, what if someone misses that deadline?

If you miss the noon deadline today, that's alright, you're check will just be sent through the mail.

And, remember, if you received your last tax return using direct deposit, you don't need to take the extra step to sign up.

So far 15 percent of eligible people are still waiting for their stimulus payment.

Payments are worth up to $1,200 for individuals, and $2,400 for couples -- plus $500 per dependent.

To find out if you're eligible for a stimulus payment or to sign up for direct deposit, go to our website waaytv.com.

